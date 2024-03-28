5 things to do in NEO: Beyoncé fan day, Stan Hywet opening and more

Beyoncé fan day

Beyoncé aficionados gather Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate her new album and learn more about her wide-ranging genre influences over the years. Attendees can listen to Beyoncé’s music all day and check out some of her old performance outfits in the “Revolutionary Women in Music” exhibition.



Patchwork open studio

Embrace creativity by weaving with fiber materials, joining scraps and quilting at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. When you’re finished crafting at the open studio, view and learn about artworks from the museum’s education art collection. Educators and docents will be present to answer questions and share information.



Cosmic art in Canton

In preparation for the solar eclipse, “Celestial - Exploring Cosmic Curiosities in Art” explores the connections between humanity, curiosity and the vastness of the galaxy. On display at BZTAT Studios in Downtown Canton, the exhibit features several Stark County artists through a variety of artistic mediums. Visit for the opening reception on Saturday from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. or before the exhibit closes May 24.

Stan Hywet season opening

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron opens for the 2024 season on Tuesday. Explore the former estate of F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, which includes the historic 65-room Tudor Revival Manor House and Gate Lodge (birthplace of Alcoholics Anonymous.) In April, guests who buy a ticket for a self-guided Manor House tour and donate a non-perishable food item receive a second ticket at no charge.



Manabu Ikeda: ‘Flowers from the Wreckage’

Making its United States debut, Manabu Ikeda’s “Flowers from the Wreckage” presents depictions of environmental disasters, grief and resilience at moCa Cleveland. Drawing upon the artist’s own experiences living in Japan, the exhibit contains over 50 works from the past 25 years, including two in response to the major earthquake in 2011. See the collection until May 26.