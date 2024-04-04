5 Things to do in NEO: Stargazer MIX, Ohio poetry and more

MIX: Stargazer

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s monthly MIX returns Friday from 6-10 p.m. in celebration of the upcoming total solar eclipse. Hear live music by renowned Cleveland DJ Dubaku as he plays a cosmic-themed set. Plus, check out the famous “Statuette of a Woman” frequently referred to as “The Stargazer,” or Barbara Bosworth’s “Sun Light Moon Shadow,” a photography exhibit that explores all forms of light.



Spring shows at Summit Artspace

Summit Artspace welcomes spring with five new exhibitions open until June 15. Matt Miller’s exhibition, “Happiness & The End of the World,” contains themes of human resilience and growth while another collection, “StarBurst,” features work by Summit County high school seniors. Celebrate local art with the opening celebration Friday evening from 5-8 p.m.



A gathering of poets laureate

Celebrate National Poetry Month as eight poets from across the state of Ohio gather at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library on Saturday. Join Doc Janning, inaugural poet laureate for South Euclid and emcee of the event, and other renowned poets as they read their work from 2-3:30 p.m.



The Sun, the Moon, and the Art in Akron

Experience eclipse day at the Akron Art Museum on Monday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enjoy solar-related art and live music before witnessing the total eclipse from the museum’s gardens. Guests are encouraged to bring their own eye gear, but a limited number of eclipse glasses will be available for purchase.



CIFF Centerpiece Screening

The Cleveland International Film Festival screens its centerpiece film, “Shari & Lamb Chop,” on Tuesday. The film follows Shari Lewis, Mr. Rogers’ predecessor in children’s television, from her adolescence through her emergence as a popular ventriloquist. Catch this showing of the bio-doc at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace at 7:30 p.m.