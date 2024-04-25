5 Things to do in NEO: Arbor Day, ‘The Prom’ and more

Arbor Day celebrations

Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum invite visitors to admire the beauty of nature on Arbor Day this Friday. Honor the holiday with complimentary admission to both sites and take-home tree seedlings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No advance registration is required.



‘The Prom’ in Akron

Join Weathervane Playhouse in Akron for “The Prom,” an award-winning musical comedy that centers on a small town’s journey to acceptance. The show runs Thursday through May 12. Catch a performance of the lively production Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.



‘Reforestation of the Imagination’

The Canton Museum of Art presents Seattle artist Ginny Ruffner’s “Reforestation of the Imagination,” a traveling exhibition originally from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The collection highlights resilience and hope despite a grim landscape through a combination of Ruffner’s traditional sculpture and animator Grant Kirkpatrick’s augmented reality. Bring your phone or tablet to interact with the art using an app. Visit “Reforestation” and CMA’s three other new exhibits before they close July 28.



A night of poetry at ThirdSpace

ThirdSpace Reading Room in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood hosts Rhythm and Reckonings, an evening of poetry Friday. Presented by the Charles W. Chesnutt Archive and the African American Auxiliary of the Western Reserve Historical Society, hear three poets read during this night of verses beginning at 6 p.m.



Women’s Air and Space Museum trivia night

The International Women’s Air and Space Museum presents its 3rd annual trivia night on Tuesday. Meet at Southern Tier Brewing in Downtown Cleveland from 6-8 p.m. for an evening of space, museum and Cleveland-themed questions. Registration online is required.