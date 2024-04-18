5 Things to do in NEO: Wynton Marsalis in Akron, art at Progressive and more

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in Akron at E.J. Thomas Hall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The group performs both historical works and contemporary commissioned pieces, led by the Grammy-winning music director on trumpet.

‘Ready, Set, Relay!’

In partnership with Progressive Insurance, students at the Cleveland Institute of Art present “Ready, Set, Relay!” The multidisciplinary exhibit offers a rare glimpse into Progressive’s art collection and highlights the talent and creativity of students. Catch the opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at Progressive’s campus on Wilson Mills Road in Mayfield Village or view the exhibition any time before it closes on September 6. Registration online is required for visiting.



DanceWorks

Cleveland Public Theatre kicks off this year’s DanceWorks series showcasing Northeast Ohio’s bold contemporary dance scene Thursday through Saturday at the Gordon Square Theatre. Catch the first week of the program which features “Fenestella," a collaboration between Ajayi Dance, Sarah Holmes Villanueva Dance and Elizabeth Pollert exploring identity and wonder.



Earth Day festival

Celebrate Earth Day with Medina County’s 28th annual festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Retreat in Seville. Learn about native bird species with Medina Raptor Center, explore environmentally friendly exhibitions and compete in the family fishing derby.



The Influence of Italian Modernism

Join Antigone Music Collective on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of Italian modernist music in Little Italy at Studio Espressivo. The program features contemporary music alongside pieces written by members of the collective. Admission is free, but RSVP online to attend.