5 Things to do in NEO: Poetry festival in Cleveland, Les Délices and more

By Lily Stuart
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Four figures sitting and thinking.
Angelo Maneage
/
Literary Cleveland
Literary Cleveland explores the intersecting mediums of visual art and writing during its 2024 Poetry Festival this weekend.

Explore Northeast Ohio’s vast arts and culture scene this week with musical performances in Cleveland, Akron and Huron or a gallery opening in Rocky River. Plus, take part in Cleveland’s annual poetry festival.

Cleveland Poetry Festival

Cleveland Poetry Festival returns from Friday to Sunday with its 2024 theme, the intersection of poetry and art. Attend writing workshops, tour exhibitions at local galleries and hear panel discussions from featured presenters. Register to attend online.

The natural world in art

River Gallery presents “Interpretations of Our Natural World,” an exhibition featuring five artists whose work is influenced by the natural world’s beauty and awe. Catch the opening celebration at the Rocky River gallery on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. or view the exhibit before it closes June 1.

Seasons Transformed

Les Délices rounds off their 15th anniversary season with a new program, Seasons Transformed. The performance features a rearrangement of Vivaldi’s violin concertos with expanded instrumentation to include oboe, bassoon, viola and harp. The group performs in Akron on Friday, Cleveland Heights on Saturday and Rocky River on Sunday.

Violin Virtuosity with Firelands Symphony Orchestra

Firelands Symphony Orchestra performs Violin Virtuosity, its concert season finale, on Saturday at 7:30 in Huron. Featuring guest violinist and composer Steven Greenman, the program spotlights pieces from Eastern Europe, including the theme music from “Schindler’s List" and the score for the movie version of “Fiddler on the Roof."

Badi Assad at the Maltz

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society presents Badi Assad, a genre-defying Brazilian vocalist, guitarist and percussionist. Known for her eccentric uses of vocal percussion and instrumentation, Assad’s solo projects combine her technical ability and innovation to create a unique, vibrant sound. See her performance at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland on Saturday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lily Stuart
Lily Stuart is an intern with the arts & culture team at Ideastream Public Media.
