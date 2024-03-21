5 things to do in NEO: Support young artists, preview Asian films and more

Emerging Young Artists of Northeast Ohio exhibition

Join Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls as more than 60 talented artists aged 16 to 22 from Northeast Ohio showcase their work at the 3rd annual Emerging Young Artists Exhibition. An opening reception is Friday from 6-8 p.m., and attendees get the opportunity to interact with the artists and learn about their inspirations. Support the next generation of artistic talent until May 8th.



Pruning at Case-Barlow Farm

Grab your pruners and join Case-Barlow Farm for its annual dormant fruit tree and grape vine pruning class on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. in Hudson. Led by tree care experts, the class covers proper techniques and pruning timelines for fruit trees and grape vines. Attendees will help prepare the farm’s trees and vines for the upcoming summer season.



48th Cleveland International Film Festival preview

In preparation for the 48th fest, the Cleveland International Film Festival hosts an Asian cinema preview on Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. in Cleveland’s Asiatown district. The event features trailers for Asian films from this year’s festival as well as complimentary film guides and light snacks.



Seed starter workshop

The Massillon Museum partners with local plant shop Lepley & Co. on Sunday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for a seed starter workshop. Just in time for spring, create your own seed starter before strolling the museum until it closes at 5 p.m. Register to attend online.



2024 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award announcement

Acclaimed writer Percival Everett announces the 89th Anisfield-Wolf Book Award winners and discusses his latest novel, “James," on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. in Parma at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Parma-Snow Branch. The award recognizes books that have made important contributions to the understanding of racism, diversity and human culture. A 2022 Anisfield-Wolf winner, Everett is also the author of "Erasure," the book that the award-winning film "American Fiction" was based upon.