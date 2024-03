[Airdate: March 7, 2024]

This weekend, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Song of Orpheus which examines the Orpheus myth through cantatas by Courbois and Rameau, a Telemann opera, and the live performance premiere of Jonathan Woody's By Much Love Betray'd. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Debra Nagy and mezo-soprano Sophie Michaux about the concerts.