WCLV Program Guide 03-05-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me

Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low

Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something

Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock

Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Eric reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

` Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End

Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning

Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo

Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Chuck Deardorf Perception Lullaby

Budd Johnson Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely

Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Bud Powell Jazz Giant Cherokee

Gerry Mulligan Dream Dancing Noblesse

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons

Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe

Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Daniil Trifonov: Rachmaniana (2009)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum (1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: March 'Song of the Lark' (1876)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Florence Price: Go Down, Moses from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Traditional: The Minstrel Boy

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Haunted Manor: Mazur (1864)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e (1819)

Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Méditation (1893)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Traditional: Golden Slumbers