WCLV Program Guide 03-05-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart
Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself
Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me
Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low
Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something
Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock
Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Eric reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours
Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me
Fats Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
` Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End
Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning
Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear
Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo
Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Chuck Deardorf Perception Lullaby
Budd Johnson Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Bud Powell Jazz Giant Cherokee
Gerry Mulligan Dream Dancing Noblesse
TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks
T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic
Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons
Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe
Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)
Daniil Trifonov: Rachmaniana (2009)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)
Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum (1610)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: March 'Song of the Lark' (1876)
Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)
John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Florence Price: Go Down, Moses from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)
Traditional: The Minstrel Boy
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Haunted Manor: Mazur (1864)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e (1819)
Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Méditation (1893)
Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)
Traditional: Golden Slumbers