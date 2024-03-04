© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-05-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 4, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Please Scream Inside Your Heart

      Curtis Lundy      Just Be Yourself  Just Be Yourself

      Charles Mingus    Blues and Roots   Cryin' Blues

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

      Chris Lightcap    Deluxe      Year of the Rooster

      Towner Galaher    Organ Trio Live   Willow Weep for Me

                  

      Stanley Turrentine      Blue Hour   Since I Fell for You

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      S Dahlen/ B Coon  Balladextrous     When Lights Are Low

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Empty Stage

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Everybody's Got Something

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   Bells and Horns

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Elijah Rock

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Billie's Bounce

                  

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Eric reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Chet Baker/Art Pepper   The Playboys      Minor yours

      Jim Snidero San Juan    In a Daze

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Lester Young      Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

      Fats Waller The Joint is Jumping    I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

      Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco     Complete Group Masterpieces   Memories Of You

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

`      Clifford Brown/Max Roach      Study in Brown    Land's End

      Mihaly Borbely    Miracles of the Night   Threeplus Dreams

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Hampton Hawes     At The Piano      Morning

      Industrial Jazz Group   City of Angles    Void When Detached

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Ruby My Dear

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo Wahoo

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  Ph.D

                  

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The End Of Innocence

      Chuck Deardorf    Perception  Lullaby

      Budd Johnson      Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Lovely

      Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  10 000 Ships

      Bud Powell  Jazz Giant  Cherokee

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Dream Dancing     Noblesse

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      T Flanagan  Solo Piano  Isn't It Romantic

      Sonny Criss Jazz USA    More Than You Know

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Line For Lyons

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    Tickle Toe

      Horace Silver     Further Explorations    Safari

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (1779)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Daniil Trifonov: Rachmaniana (2009)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum (1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: March 'Song of the Lark' (1876)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Florence Price: Go Down, Moses from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Traditional: The Minstrel Boy

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Haunted Manor: Mazur (1864)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e (1819)

Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Méditation (1893)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Traditional: Golden Slumbers
Arts & Culture