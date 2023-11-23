WCLV Program Guide 11-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie
Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections
Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight
Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria
John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'
Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Andy Brown Direct Call Prisoner of Love
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Kate McGarry The Target Blue in Green
Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Now's The Time
Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue M2
Kenny Barron Without Deception I Remember When
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J
Art Blakey Mosaic Children Of The Night
George Colligan King's Dream Blues For Dwayne Burno
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Blues For Woody
Metheny/Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Say The Brother's Name
Ken Foswer Resolution When It's All Over
New York Jazz Quartet Blues for Sarka All Blues
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Along Came Betty
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joifull Noise Smoke In Mirrors
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Uranus
Rich Perry O Grande amor O Grande Amor
Woody Shaw Cassandranite Three Muses
Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Sam Taylor Let It Go Angel Face
Anat Cohen Noir No Moon At All
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Vincent Herring Don't Let Go Don't Let It Go
Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast D As In David
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Avner Dorman: Memory Games (2012)
Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)
Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)
Franz Krommer: Wind Octet in F (1807)
Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 in F (1779)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 17 in f (1910)
Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Anton Stamitz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Traditional: She's Like the Swallow
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus (1986)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Alexander Voormolen: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Alexander Glazunov: Etude in E 'La nuit' (1891)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: My Favorite Things (1959)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)
Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)
Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)
Traditional: Golden Slumbers