WCLV Program Guide 11-27-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else    Autumn Leaves

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans      Saint James Infirmary Blues

      Michael Dease     the Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      James Carter      JC on the Set     Worried And Blue

      Cassandra Wilson  A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

                  

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

      John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette      Cattin'

      Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      S Jones/ B Haughland    Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Andy Brown  Direct Call Prisoner of Love

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Kate McGarry      The Target  Blue in Green

      Mike Morreale     Vol 4 August 17   Now's The Time

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  When Sunny Gets Blue M2

      Kenny Barron      Without Deception       I Remember When

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Studio J

      Art Blakey  Mosaic      Children Of The Night

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Blues For Dwayne Burno

                  

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Blues For Woody

      Metheny/Mehldau   Metheny/Mehldau   Say The Brother's Name

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  When It's All Over

      New York Jazz Quartet   Blues for Sarka   All Blues

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Along Came Betty

      JOI Jazz Orchestra      A Joifull Noise   Smoke In Mirrors

      Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   Put It Right Here

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Uranus

                  

      Rich Perry  O Grande amor     O Grande Amor

      Woody Shaw  Cassandranite     Three Muses

      Tawanda     Smile You And the Night And the Music

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Sam Taylor  Let It Go   Angel Face

      Anat Cohen  Noir  No Moon At All

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Vincent Herring   Don't Let Go      Don't Let It Go

      Karl Denson Herbal Turkey Breast    D As In David

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Avner Dorman: Memory Games (2012)

Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Franz Krommer: Wind Octet in F (1807)

Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 in F (1779)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 17 in f (1910)

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Anton Stamitz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite (1938)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Traditional: She's Like the Swallow

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus (1986)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alexander Voormolen: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Alexander Glazunov: Etude in E 'La nuit' (1891)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: My Favorite Things (1959)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F (1740)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)

Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie (1964)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)

Traditional: Golden Slumbers
