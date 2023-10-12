© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2023

Published October 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Miles Ahead

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dace of the Elders      Amelia

      Robert Jospe      Time To Play      Search for Peace

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Do It

      Joel Haynes The Return  Peregrination

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

      Brian Lynch Unsing Heroes Vol 2     Marissa's Mood

      Bria Skonberg     Bria  From This Moment On

      JJ Johnson  JJ in Person      Laura

                  

      Thelonious Monk   In Tokyo    Hackensack

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Alabama

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Sidney Bechet     I Got Rhythm      That's A Plenty

      Wycliffe Gordon   The Intimate Ellington  Pie Eye's Blues

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Love's Long Journey

                  

      Henry Conerway    With Pride For Dignity  Slippery

      Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues    Mr. Charles' Blues

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   Worksong

      Laurence Hobgood  When the Heart Dances   The Cost of Living

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Mr. Walker

      Steve Davis Say When    Shortcake

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio-Vol 3     At A Loss

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In E Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

      John Hicks  John Hicks  Littlest One of All

      Kenny Werner      The Monash Sessions     Balloons

      Joe Lovano  Tenor Legacy      To Her Ladyship

      Duke Ellington    The Blanton-Webster Band      Johnny Come Lately

      Coleman Hawkins   Today and Now     Go Li'l Liza

      John La Barbera Big Band      Grooveyard  Tranesome

                  

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     1314

      Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune

      Wynton Marsalis   Citi Movement     Dark Heartbeat

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     My Funny Valentine

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    But Beautiful

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Pepper Adams      Critic's Choice   Blackout Blues

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

                  

      Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Horace Parlan     Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

      Josh Bruneau      Bright Idea For Tomorrow

      Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities Live Blue

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   All Or Nothing At All

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Nikolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)

Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color (1965)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Johann David Heinichen: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1715)

Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 (1721)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1880)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 (1788)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' (2008)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Joachim Raff: Allegro from Octet for Strings (1872)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1760)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E 'Cortège' (1750)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana (1891)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

 

19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio with John Simna, live from Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone

Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

 

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)

 

