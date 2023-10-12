WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dace of the Elders Amelia
Robert Jospe Time To Play Search for Peace
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Do It
Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Brian Lynch Unsing Heroes Vol 2 Marissa's Mood
Bria Skonberg Bria From This Moment On
JJ Johnson JJ in Person Laura
Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You
Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You
Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty
Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues
Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey
Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery
Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong
Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker
Steve Davis Say When Shortcake
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All
Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately
Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza
John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome
Vincente Archer Short Stories 1314
Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune
Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Dark Heartbeat
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday But Beautiful
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room
Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow
Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Nikolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs (1960)
Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color (1965)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)
Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)
Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Johann David Heinichen: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1715)
Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette (1725)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 (1721)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)
Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1880)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 (1788)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto (1717)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)
Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' (2008)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)
Joachim Raff: Allegro from Octet for Strings (1872)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)
Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Ruth Gipps: Knight in Armor (1940)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1760)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E 'Cortège' (1750)
Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)
Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 'Butterfly' (1836)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana (1891)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio with John Simna, live from Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone
Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit
Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor
21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)
Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)