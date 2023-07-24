WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Sun 7/23/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Thomas Marriott – Ray Vega, East West Trumpet Summit, One Day at a Time

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, All-Day BreckFest

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’

James Weidman, Sonic Realities, Steeplechase

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Quasimodo

Clark Gibson, Counterclock, Boptude

Wayne Escofferey, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um, Better Git It in Your Soul

Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Un Poco Loco

Ken Fowser, Resolution, Autumn in New York

Noah Haidu, Standards, All the Way

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk , By the Time I Get to Phoenix

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Nearness of You

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Discover

Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Monk, Bunk and Vice-Versa

Something Blue, Personal Preference, The Path

Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away

Enrico Rava – Fred Hersch, The Song is You, Portrait in Black and White

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, Agua de Beber

Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder, Master Blaster

Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Baby’s in Black

The Ostara Project, The Ostara Project, Delta Sky

Artemis, In Real Time, Slink

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Don Cherry Doin' It Right The Blessing

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Who's Got You

Barney Kessel, Shelley Manne, Ray Brown The Poll Winers: Straight Ahead Laura

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Everything I Love

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris A Song for You/Goodbye

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West I'm an Old Cowhand

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Honky Tonk Blues

James Brown, Oliver Neslon, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Jambalaya

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Home Again

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Buster Williams, Marv Smith Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Daahoud

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Richice Powell, Harold Land, George Morrow Study In Brown Land's End

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 00 Go Get It

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginal Veal, Todd Williams The Complete Soundtrack From Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Anything Goes Anything Goes

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Bag's Groove

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's Delovely

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 00 What Do You Want?

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Old Country

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Brian Blade, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment My One and Only Love

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez part one

Stepahne Grappelli, George Mraz, Roy Haynes, Michel Petrucciani Flamingo I Can't Get Started

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory (1946)

Ignacio de Jerúsalem: Polychoral Mass in D (1760)

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary (1695)

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Brilliant Classics - A selective sampler of some of the newest releases on one of the most adventuresome and active digital labels, Brilliant Classics

HANS LEO HASSLER: 2 Verses, fr Magnificat noni toni Manuel Tomadin (17th c. Anonymous/Santa Catarina Church, Commanza, Italy)

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Toccata Undecima, fr Book 1 & Magnificat Primi Toni, fr Book 2 Roberto Loreggian (2002 Zanin/San Bernardino Church, Verona, Italy & 1565 Antegnati/Santa Barbara Church, Mantua, Italy)

CHRISTIAN ERBACH: Toccata & Canzona Secundi Toni Manuel Tomadin (1475 da Prato/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy)

JOSEF RHEINBERGER: Kyrie, fr Mass in F, Op. 190 Il Polifonico/Fabiana Noro; Manuel Tomadin (1989 Zanin/San Quirino Church, Undine, Italy)

RHEINBERGER: Rhapsodie for Oboe & Organ, fr Sonata No. 7, Op. 127 Cristina Monticoli, oboe; Manuel Tomadin (1874 Steinmeyer/Lutheran Church, Trieste, Italy)

J.C.F.FISCHER: Prelude & Chaconne, fr Suite Euterpe Rui Fernando Soares (1701 Schnitger/Moreira da Maia Monastery, Portugal)

CESAR FRANCK: Finale, fr Grand piece symphonique Olivier Penin (1859 Cavaillé-Coll+2005 Dargassies/Church of St. Clotilde, Paris, France)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals” - This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature spectacular sacred music for choir, organ, and instruments from several centuries

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet (1717)

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Cantata 'Le Sommeil d'Ulisse' (1715)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in a (1951)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni (1622)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop (1952)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in D minor, Hob. XV:23 Mvmt III. Finale: Vivace Beaux Arts Trio Music: 04:23

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in B flat Major, Op. 142 Andre Watts, piano Music: 10:55

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage: Au lac de Wallenstadt (At the Lake) Andre Watts, piano Music: 03:29

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rodger Reynolds calling from Ashland, VA Music: 09:06

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Music: 3:37

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 25 in E minor, Hob. XV/12 Vienna Piano Trio University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 21:01

Georges Bizet: Premier Nocturne in D Major Glenn Gould, piano Music: 04:35

Georges Bizet: Seguidilla, from Carmen Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:10

Georges Bizet: Habanera, from Carmen Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 06:25

Samuel Barber: Must the winter come so soon? Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:46

Hilary Purrington: Threshold ROCO; Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 2:41

Romanos Melikyan: Vart Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 01:57

Manuel De Falla: Asturiana, from Siete Canciones Populares Epanolas Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:50

Gustav Mahler: Liebst du um Schonheit Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 02:40

William Bolcom: George Talin Nalbandian, mezzo-soprano; Ana Moiseeva, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 03:29

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Roderick Cox, conductor; Karen Gomyo, violin

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past

William Levi Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet—Loire National Orchestra, John Axelrod, conductor (Naxos)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Siobhan Stagg, soprano; Avery Amereau, alto; Benjamin Bliss, tenor; Anthony Schneider, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/11/2023.

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Franz Süssmayr): Requiem K 626

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January, 2021 - It’s From the Top’s Annual “Where are They Now” show this week with host, Peter Dugan catching up with musicians who’ve been on the program to find out what they’ve been doing lately and to hear the fantastic music they’ve been making. We revisit two violinist alums who are now a part of the award winning Calidore String Quartet, we speak to an alum harpist who’s founded her own non-profit and we’ll enjoy a thrilling new work for cello

Pianist Lindsay Garritson originally on From the Top at the age of 10 during its first season performs the Anna Landa Preludes, Mvt. II “Filligree”, Mvt. VII. “Divertissement” and Mvt. 12 “Chorale” by Carl Vine from her album “Aphorisms, Piano Music of Carl Vine.”

Cellist Khari Joyner originally on From the Top in 2009 at the age of 17, performs “PetrolMusic” by Khari Joyner from Khari’s album “CelLocomotion”

Violinist Doori Na originally on From the Top in 2006 at the age of 14, performs “Granadina” from Chants d'Espagne (Songs from Spain) by the Joaquín Nin and “Cavatina” from Suite, Op 3 for Violin and Piano by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with pianist Jason Nong.

Harpist Angelica Hairston originally on From the Top in 2008 at the age of 18, performs Musical Branches by Maurice Draughn in a harp trio with harpists Mason Morton and Charles Overton.

Violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Meyers, both originally on the show at the age of 17 in 2007 and 2006 respectively, alumni members of the Calidore Quartet which also features violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi, perform String Quartet No. 3, Op.41, Mvt IV Finale by Robert Schumann.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Fantasy in g (1903)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen Suite (1895)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Puin: Serenade of the Songbirds (2022) Jennifer Robinson, piccolo; Kyra Kester, Jane Berkner, flutes; George Pope, alto lute; Linda White, bass flute 9:49

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) James Marron, guitar 7:16

Fredrick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard, cello 6:45

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnowski, piano 16:56

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano and surround sound electronics 11:03

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America - Michael Waldman

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat (1894)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

