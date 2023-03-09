WCLV Program Guide 03-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance
Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville
Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant
Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine
Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy
Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew
Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes
Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World
Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordingd Somebody Loves Me
Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light
Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie
Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners
Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns
Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frank Bridge: Norse Legend (1938)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Gloria in excelsis Deo (1749)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)
Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)
John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)
Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 (1722)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 in e (1814)
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Dominick Argento: The Dream of Valentino: Tango (1993)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 15 (1880)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Haunted Manor: Mazur (1864)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses (1870)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)
John Field: Nocturne No. 11 in E-Flat (1833)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Samuel Barber: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1949)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings (1727)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600)
Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 3 'American' (1893)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Samuel Barber: Canzone (1962)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)
Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916)
Josef Suk: Things Lived and Dreamt (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar (1780)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Paul Fowler: First Pink (2016)
Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)