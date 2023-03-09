WCLV Program Guide 03-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Ray Baretto Portraits in Jazz and Clave Go

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone (stereo)

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordingd Somebody Loves Me

Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light

Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie

Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners

Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns

Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frank Bridge: Norse Legend (1938)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Gloria in excelsis Deo (1749)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 (1722)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 in e (1814)

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Dominick Argento: The Dream of Valentino: Tango (1993)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 15 (1880)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Haunted Manor: Mazur (1864)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Sacred Dance of the Priestesses (1870)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)

John Field: Nocturne No. 11 in E-Flat (1833)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Samuel Barber: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1949)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings (1727)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 3 'American' (1893)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Samuel Barber: Canzone (1962)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 2 (1916)

Josef Suk: Things Lived and Dreamt (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar (1780)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Paul Fowler: First Pink (2016)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)