© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Cleveland artist Dexter Davis channels road rage shooting into new art

By Dave DeOreo, Jean-Marie Papoi
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

The 2022 FRONT International Triennial is underway in Northeast Ohio this summer spotlighting more than 100 contemporary artists from around the world, including local creators.

One of FRONT's featured artists from Cleveland is Dexter Davis.

Dexter Davis

Cleveland artist and Cleveland Institute of Art alumnus Dexter Davis [Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media]

Davis' exhibition for FRONT, "The Less Dead," features new work created in the two years since he was shot in the back during a road rage attack in July 2020.

"Art was a vehicle, something that I can use to be able to express myself," Davis said. "[Art's] something that I could go to, to try to find a way out of whatever the situation was at the time."

This takes shape in the show, for instance, with a piece called "Tree of Life," which features photographs of the bullet wound and an x-ray of the bullet lodged in his back.

Dexter Davis exhibit

Dexter Davis exhibit "The Less Dead" on view at the Cleveland Institute of Art for the 2022 FRONT International Triennial [Dolan/Maxwell]

Art and healing are themes of this year's triennial, according to Fred Bidwell, the executive director of FRONT.

"We struggle as a nation, as a world, as a community, and we need answers. We need ways to heal and to come together. And and I think art can be a very important way to recover," Bidwell said.

Davis is an inspiration to Bidwell.

"Art pervades his life. Creativity pervades his life. And I think that's made him successful as a person against odds that I think would have crushed many other people," Bidwell said.

Dexter Davis' exhibition, "The Less Dead," is on view in the Reinberger Gallery at the Cleveland Institute of Art for the 2022 FRONT Triennial.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNPR Story
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo