Applause Performances: Dominick Farinacci and Dan Wilson

The June edition of Applause Performances featured two renowned jazz musicians from Northeast Ohio Dominick Farinacci and Dan Wilson Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. ET.

This weekend was to be the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest in Playhouse Square, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the festival was canceled back in April, dealing another blow to the already hard hit music community.

Last week, however, Tri-C announced a new virtual edition of the festival, now scheduled to take place August 21-22.

Two Northeast Ohio musicians leading the charge for this new virtual JazzFest are Akron guitarist Dan Wilson and Cleveland trumpeter Dominick Farinacci.

Farinacci, who also hosts the weekly online music series " Songbook Watch Party," will serve as co-host of the Tri-C JazzFest with festival director Terri Pontremoli.

Both Farinacci and Wilson shared new music inspired by the pandemic and racial unrest during Friday's Applause Performances, which streamed live on Facebook.