5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland School show, Halloween train rides and more

‘Celebrating the Cleveland School’

The Cleveland School emerged in the 1910s from what is today the Cleveland Institute of Art. Works by renowned Cleveland School artists like William Sommer, Charles E. Burchfield and Viktor Schreckengost are among more than one hundred historic pieces on view in “Celebrating the Cleveland School” at Wolfs Gallery in Beachwood through Nov. 30. The works on view are from the collection of the late Northeast Ohio clothier Albert Wasserman. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. - 5p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Halloween All Aboard

Dress up the kiddos in their Halloween finest and take them for a free ride on a Northeastern Ohio Live Steamer. These miniature trains run along the Lester Rail Trail for Halloween All Aboard at Medina Park Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday 4:30–8:30 p.m. Please make sure the boys’ and girls’ costumes are free of long, flowing garments for safety.



‘The Woman in Black’

If you enjoy a good scare, the Ohio Shakespeare Festival stages a frightening tale that played London’s West End for more than three decades. “The Woman in Black” is the stage adaptation of an ‘80s horror novel about a lady specter that roams a small, remote English village. This mysterious spirit haunts Akron’s Greystone Hall through Oct. 26.

Bop Stop 10th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since the Bop Stop re-opened in Cleveland’s Hingetown district under the auspices of the Music Settlement. To commemorate this musical moment the Bop Stop hosts a week-long celebration of 10th anniversary concerts including Hubb’s Groove and the Bop Stop Big Band. Catch a concert Thursday-Sunday evenings on the venue’s intimate stage.



One Mic Open

Poets of all stripes can take creative sanctuary at Literary Cleveland Friday in the heart of Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood. One Mic Open is the free monthly poetry slam series created by Northeast Ohio performance poet Eric Odum. Doors open at 6 p.m. and participants are encouraged to share a single poem or essay. Registration is available online or at the door.

