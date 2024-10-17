© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD broadcasts are currently off-air on WCPN 104.9 FM and we expect service to be restored later today.

5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland School show, Halloween train rides and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Watercolor painting of cityscape view across Lake Erie with boat of sailors sailing by and fish jumping.
Albert Wasserman Collection
/
Wolfs Gallery
Lake Erie Skyline Tryptic, Great Lakes Exposition, c. 1936 by August Biehle

Learn about the historic Cleveland School artists, hop aboard a miniature train in Medina or get spooked by a gothic ghost in Akron.

‘Celebrating the Cleveland School’

The Cleveland School emerged in the 1910s from what is today the Cleveland Institute of Art. Works by renowned Cleveland School artists like William Sommer, Charles E. Burchfield and Viktor Schreckengost are among more than one hundred historic pieces on view in “Celebrating the Cleveland School” at Wolfs Gallery in Beachwood through Nov. 30. The works on view are from the collection of the late Northeast Ohio clothier Albert Wasserman. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. - 5p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 

Halloween All Aboard

Dress up the kiddos in their Halloween finest and take them for a free ride on a Northeastern Ohio Live Steamer. These miniature trains run along the Lester Rail Trail for Halloween All Aboard at Medina Park Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday 4:30–8:30 p.m. Please make sure the boys’ and girls’ costumes are free of long, flowing garments for safety.

‘The Woman in Black’

If you enjoy a good scare, the Ohio Shakespeare Festival stages a frightening tale that played London’s West End for more than three decades. “The Woman in Black” is the stage adaptation of an ‘80s horror novel about a lady specter that roams a small, remote English village. This mysterious spirit haunts Akron’s Greystone Hall through Oct. 26.

Bop Stop 10th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since the Bop Stop re-opened in Cleveland’s Hingetown district under the auspices of the Music Settlement. To commemorate this musical moment the Bop Stop hosts a week-long celebration of 10th anniversary concerts including Hubb’s Groove and the Bop Stop Big Band. Catch a concert Thursday-Sunday evenings on the venue’s intimate stage.

One Mic Open

Poets of all stripes can take creative sanctuary at Literary Cleveland Friday in the heart of Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood. One Mic Open is the free monthly poetry slam series created by Northeast Ohio performance poet Eric Odum. Doors open at 6 p.m. and participants are encouraged to share a single poem or essay. Registration is available online or at the door.
Tags
Arts & Culture Things to Do in Northeast OhioArts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo