5 things to do in NEO: ‘Joseph’ at Weathervane, ornament workshop at MassMu and more

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

In celebration of its 90th year, Weathervane Playhouse in Akron stages Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Pairing Lloyd Webber’s unforgettable music with Tim Rice’s clever lyrics, “Joseph” returns to Weathervane for the 20th time in the theater’s long history. The always colorful production opens Thursday night and runs through Dec. 22.



Making ornaments at MassMu

Get an early start on your gift giving with a little crafting at the Massillon Museum this weekend. All ages are welcome to get the knack of holiday ornament creation from a group of expert florists. Massillon’s Lepley & Co. leads the dried flower ornament workshop on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. Online registration is encouraged.



Antwoine Washington ‘Reconstructing the Narrative’

Opening Thursday night at SHAHEEN Modern and Contemporary Art in Beachwood is an exhibition of work by award-winning and Cleveland-based artist Antwoine Washington. “Reconstructing the Narrative: Journey through Restoration and Renewal” features Washington’s colorful paintings inspired by the Black experience in the United States. The show is on view by appointment through Jan. 30.



Amber Ford ‘OnGoing’

A retrospective show from another celebrated Cleveland artist Amber N. Ford is on view at Foothill Galleries in Cleveland Heights. Ford is an award-winning photographer who also works in collage, fiber art and printmaking. “OnGoing” includes Ford’s most recent work created on a digital loom. Foothill Galleries is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.



Mortuary music series

Phoenix Brewery in Mansfield is known for its handcrafted beer and historic location. Check out the old Schroer Mortuary and Funeral Home resurrected as a brewery along North Diamond Street. Every Friday night you can enjoy appropriately named brews like the John Doe wheat ale or the Ferryman stout while taking in one of its local music concerts. Singer-songwriter Scott Canfield takes the Phoenix stage this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

