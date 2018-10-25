Organist Todd Wilson creates a musical complement to Hitchcock's silent classic "The Lodger"

Hallowe'en comes early to Severance Hall with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's very first thriller, the 1926 silent film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, Friday night, October 26, at 8 o'clock. Todd Wilson is back to accompany the creepy classic about a man who might just be Jack the Ripper, with an improvised performance on Severance Hall's Norton Memorial Organ. Mark Satola caught up with Todd and asked him how familiar he was with Hitchcock's earliest movies.