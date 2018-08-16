FRONT Tour: Art Inside and Outside of Frank Lloyd Wright House in Oberlin
Contemporary art is scattered all around Northeast Ohio this summer as part of the Front International Triennial. In some cases, you might drive right past it. In others, you have to know where to look. We visit a different exhibit each day this week around Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin.
Artist: Juan Araujo
Exhibit: Redwood
Location: Oberlin College’s Weltzheimer/Johnson House, 534 Morgan St., Oberlin, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1948