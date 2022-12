Contemporary art is scattered all around Northeast Ohio this summer as part of the FRONT International Triennial. In some cases, you might drive right past it. In others, you have to know where to look. We visit a different exhibit each day this week around Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin.

Artist: Dawoud Bey

Exhibit: Night Coming Tenderly, Black

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 2600 Church Street, Cleveland