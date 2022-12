Eminent conductor Herbert Blomstedt returns to Cleveland to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in Severance Hall and at the Blossom Music Center the weekend of July 26, with symphonies by Mozart and Brahms. WCLVs Mark Satola spoke with Maestro Blomstedt in a fascinating conversation that ranged across such topics as the artistry of the Cleveland Orchestra, the similarities betweenMozart and Brahms, and conducting concerts on the Sabbath as a Seventh Day Adventist.