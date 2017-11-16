Chagrin Valley Little Theatre presents "Beauty and the Beast"

Add a little magic to your holiday season by catching a live musical performance of Chagrin Valley Little Theatre’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” on stage with 13 weekend performances Nov. 17 – Dec. 16. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10.

Director Will C. Crosby, who spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell, will stay true to the Disney adaptation of the classic tale of love and redemption, but he promises to add a surprise twist or two that will add to the magic of live theater and stir the imaginations of adults and children.