Facebook Live: Efferus String Quartet

The Efferus String Quartet is the graduate quartet in residence at Kent State University. They have a number of concerts coming up in Northeast Ohio, and visited WCLV to give a preview to our Facebook audience.

Upcoming performances

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

Carl F. W. Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, Kent State University

Monday, November 27, 2017, 7 p.m.

Main Hall Auditorium Stark Campus

Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

The Friends of Music, Akron, Ohio