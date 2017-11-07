© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Facebook Live: Efferus String Quartet

By Angela Mitchell
Published November 7, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

The Efferus String Quartet is the graduate quartet in residence at Kent State University. They have a number of concerts coming up in Northeast Ohio, and visited WCLV to give a preview to our Facebook audience. 

Upcoming performances

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Carl F. W. Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, Kent State University

Monday, November 27, 2017, 7 p.m.
Main Hall Auditorium Stark Campus

Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
The Friends of Music, Akron, Ohio 

Angela Mitchell
