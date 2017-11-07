Facebook Live: Efferus String Quartet
The Efferus String Quartet is the graduate quartet in residence at Kent State University. They have a number of concerts coming up in Northeast Ohio, and visited WCLV to give a preview to our Facebook audience.
Upcoming performances
Saturday, November 18, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Carl F. W. Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, Kent State University
Monday, November 27, 2017, 7 p.m.
Main Hall Auditorium Stark Campus
Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
The Friends of Music, Akron, Ohio