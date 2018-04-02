© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A Conversation With Lisa Batiashvili

Published April 2, 2018 at 6:07 PM EDT
Lisa Batiashvili. Photo: Sammy Hart / DG

Our Recording of the Week, "Visions of Prokofiev," stars Georgian violinist Lisa Batiashvili. The album includes Prokofiev’s two violin concertos as well as select movements from his famous ballets  Cinderella and  Romeo and Juliet, and the music for  The Love for Three Oranges, newly arranged for solo violin and orchestra by Lisa’s father, Tamás Batiashvili. 

Lisa recently spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about Prokofiev, who she says has "one of the most incredible imaginations and visions.”

