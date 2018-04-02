A Conversation With Lisa Batiashvili

Our Recording of the Week, "Visions of Prokofiev," stars Georgian violinist Lisa Batiashvili. The album includes Prokofiev’s two violin concertos as well as select movements from his famous ballets Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet, and the music for The Love for Three Oranges, newly arranged for solo violin and orchestra by Lisa’s father, Tamás Batiashvili.

Lisa recently spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about Prokofiev, who she says has "one of the most incredible imaginations and visions.”