2018 OMEA High School Instrumental and Vocal All Stars of Northeast Ohio

WCLV and the Ohio Music Education Association are pleased to salute the following high school students in Districts IV, VI, and VII who received Superior ratings at a recent OMEA adjudicated event.

Congratulations, All Stars!

Amherst Marion L. Steele High School – Mark Skladan, Director of Choirs and Christopher Barbaro, Director of Bands

Junior Ardith Amon, Bassoon

Senior Hannah Parson, Voice - Alto

Junior Lillian Thompson, Voice - Soprano

Avon Lake High School – David Eddleman, Director of Bands and Dawn Kulikowski, Director of Concert, String, & Chamber Orchestras

Junior Natalie Miller, Clarinet

Junior Sarah Denison, Flute

Junior Julia Dixon, Flute

Junior Connor McNeill, Horn

Junior Alec McNeill, Saxophone

Senior Noah Rish, Trombone

Senior Owen Gannon, Trumpet

Junior Spencer Gray, Trumpet

Junior Sean Phillips, Trumpet

Junior Kyle Burr, Tuba

Senior Michael Whalen, Tuba

Junior Paul Kamitsuka, Violin

Senior Kaitlyn Baker, Violin & Cello

Bay High School – Carrie Singler, Director of Orchestras, Darren Allen, Director of Bands, and Devon Gess, Director of Choruses

Junior Emily Boggess, Cello

Senior Cole Maddux, Cello

Junior Amelia Johnson, Oboe & Piano

Junior Megan Evans, Piano

Senior Drew Ware, Voice - Baritone

Beaumont School – Dr. Lisa Litteral, Music Department Chair

Senior Eman Bechara, Voice - Soprano

Junior Catherine Buhrow, Voice - Soprano

Junior Flori Mincer, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Morgan Malone, Voice - Soprano

Junior Monika Hocevar, Voice - Soprano

Senior Courtney Foerg, Voice - Soprano

Junior Cassie Perlatti, Violin

Junior Grace Willmott, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Brunswick High School – Valerie Roman, Orchestra Director

Junior Kaitlyn Martin, Cello

Junior Alana Melvin, Viola

Junior Rachel Mancini, Violin

Senior Adrian Slovenec, Violin

Junior Amanda Pizon, Violin

Chagrin Falls Schools – Kathy Shoenfelt, Director of Bands

Junior Eva Levine, Clarinet

Senior Christy Welder, Trumpet

Cleveland Central Catholic High School – Tracy Jones and Sr. Mary Seton, Music Teachers

Senior Marcus Rutledge, Voice - Baritone

Cleveland Heights High School – Jesse Lange, Vocal Music Teacher

Senior Grant Heineman, Voice - Baritone

Senior Gerald Shazor, Voice - Bass

Junior Olivia Sormaz, Voice - Soprano

Senior Tedd Byers, Voice - Tenor

Cuyahoga Falls High School – Dustin Harris, Band Director and Jennifer Culver, Fine Arts Department Chair

Senior Andrew Mee, Trumpet

Junior Jenna Kull, Bassoon

Senior Sarah Nichols, Timpani & Snare drum

Senior Sam Alvis, Percussion

Junior Haleigh Paolucci, Horn

Junior Aniyah Dortch, Trumpet

Junior Julia Urasek, Trombone

Junior Andrew Baker, Trumpet

Junior Micah Alvis, Trumpet

Junior Madison Court, Flute

Junior Victoria Schaefer, Oboe

Senior Zach Dunphy, Trombone

Junior Ryan Freeman, Tenor saxophone

Senior Daniel Criss, Snare drum

Junior Jordan Pagni, Clarinet

Hathaway Brown – Linda Simon-Mietus, Orchestra Director and Laura Webster, Choral Director

Senior Angela Zhu, Piano

Junior Julia Lisboa, Voice - Alto

Senior Archer Frodyma, Voice - Alto

Junior Hannah Schmidt, Voice - Soprano

Junior Josie Carlson, Voice - Soprano

Junior Nikhita Kumar, Voice - Soprano

Holy Name High School – Evan Campus, Band Director

Senior Charles Cvitkovich, Percussion

Junior James Kantor, Trumpet

Junior Zachary Milko, Clarinet

Senior Matthew Priebe, Baritone saxophone

Hudson High School – Bev O'Connor, Band Director

Junior Michael Carey, Euphonium

Junior Bridget Sciartelli, Flute

Senior Sarah Szilagy, Piano

Senior Grace Groborchik, Piccolo

Junior Julia Sterbenz, Piccolo

Senior Jonathan Newman, Trombone

Independence High School – Gretchen Obrovac, Vocal Music Director

Senior Emma Sommer, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Grace Heldwein, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Karah Chappel, Voice - Soprano

Senior Maddie Harper, Voice - Soprano

Junior Eleni Karnavas, Voice - Soprano

Junior Michael Valenti, Voice - Tenor

Kenmore-Garfield High School – Barbara Bellamy, Choir Director

Junior Cheyanne Busch, Voice - Alto

Senior Kyle Ferguson, Voice - Baritone

Senior Trevon Stephens, Voice - Bass

Junior Sara Owens, Voice - Soprano

Midview High School – Joshua Brunger, Band Director

Senior Jonathan Leopold, Bassoon

Junior Kristin Prunty, Flute

Junior Lauryn Kmitt, Flute

Junior Luke Helwig, Flute

Junior Brent Shassberger, Horn

Junior Michael McDaniel, Oboe

Mogadore High School – Stephanie Bonitz & Natalina Valley

Junior Emily Foltz, Clarinet

Junior Wyatt Gray, Tuba

Senior Madison Higgins, Voice - Alto

Junior Jazmyne Royer, Voice - Soprano

Newbury High School – Alissa Bodner, Choir Director

Junior Hannah Grubbs, Piano

Junior Niamh Field, Voice - Soprano

Orrville High School – Christopher Jones, Band Director

Junior Kieran Miller, Alto saxophone

Senior Elizabeth Maiwurm, Clarinet

Padua Franciscan High School – Mark A. Wozniak, Director of Instrumental Music

Junior Jake Szaniszlo, Cello

Junior Natalia Glazar, Clarinet

Senior Natalie Prusovic, Flute

Senior Hallie Ward, Flute

Junior Jessica Gaughan, Flute

Junior Terrin Akstens, Horn

Junior Alex Koler, Horn

Junior Jonathan Tainer, Percussion

Junior Nicole Zimmerli, Piano

Junior Andrew Natran, Trumpet

Junior Maggie Wetter, Tuba

Junior Emmett Galla, Violin

Junior Dominic Roschival, Violin

Parma Senior High School – Jared Plasterer, Choir Director

Senior Andrew Martinez, Voice - Tenor

Perry High School – Brad Hruska, Band Director and Elizabeth Singer, Choir Director

Senior Kirk Hodkinson, Alto saxophone

Senior Madeleine Pierce, Flute

Senior Tia Gillespie, Percussion & Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Hannah Wren, Tenor saxophone & Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Casandra Warfield, Trumpet

Junior Patrick Noonan, Trumpet

Junior Lauren Andrikanich, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Olivia Flauto, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Angela Vicini, Voice - Soprano

Senior Rebecca Waggel, Voice - Soprano

Junior Jaren Hodgson, Voice - Tenor

Rocky River High School – Allison Paetz, Choir Director and Kirk Taylor, Band Director

Senior Alek Miller, Baritone saxophone

Senior Mary Bierman, Clarinet

Senior Jamie Spallino, Flute

Senior Angeliki Cintron, Flute

Junior Madeline Smith, Flute

Senior Dan Tomazin, Horn

Junior Adam Hackett, Piano & Bass clarinet

Junior Josh Olson, Trumpet

Junior Alicia Donati, Trumpet

Senior Katie Malquest, Trumpet

Junior Sabrina Duke, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Alicia Donati, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Isabelle Shields, Voice - Soprano

Junior Sydney Williams, Voice - Soprano

Senior Marybeth Curtis, Voice - Soprano

Saint Edward High School – Angelo Kortyka, Associate Director of Performing Arts

Junior Joseph Mayer, Alto saxophone

Junior Matthew Hoffman, Snare drum & Xylophone

Saint Ignatius High School – Dan Hamlin, Band Director

Senior Brian Zhu, Alto saxophone

Junior Vince DiFilippo, Alto saxophone

Junior Grant Gottschalk, Trumpet

Senior Matthew Maloney, Trumpet

Senior Alek Kundla, Violin

Senior Beck Saine, Voice - Tenor & Clarinet

Shaker Heights High School – Mario Clopton-Zymler, Choir Director

Senior Isabel Marschall, Voice - Alto

Junior Caroline Kiker, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Kamryn Potter, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Mai Sawaengcharoen, Voice - Soprano

Southeast High School – Dr. Joni Stoll, Band Director and Holly Wickersham, Choir Director

Junior Jonathan Bettes, Alto saxophone

Senior Jarrod Cheuvront, Alto saxophone

Junior Jack Romocean, Bass clarinet

Senior Grace Klein, Clarinet

Senior Trynitee Brink, Clarinet

Senior Devin Gear, Horn

Junior Felicity Call, Trombone

Junior Maddy Zinz, Voice - Alto

Junior Xerxes Smith, Voice - Baritone

Junior Logan Harrah, Voice - Bass

Junior Kaitlyn Lytle, Voice - Soprano

Junior Savannah Knoch, Voice - Soprano

Senior Tanner Gordon, Voice - Tenor & Percussion

Wickliffe High School – Pamela Graves, Music Director

Senior Daysha Thomas, Flute

Senior Jonathan Fishwick, Voice - Tenor