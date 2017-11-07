Ensemble HD in a Traditional Setting

The Cleveland Orchestra's principal flutist Joshua Smith is also the leader of Ensemble HD which made its name with groundbreaking performances in the Happy Dog tavern in Cleveland's Gordon Square district. Here he talks with WCLV's Mark Satola about unusual venues, audience interaction and chamber music in the traditional setting of Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson, Ohio, where the group will perform as part of Music from the Western Reserve's current season, on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 pm.