Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Ensemble HD in a Traditional Setting

By Mark Satola
Published November 7, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
Cleveland Orchestra principal flutist and Ensemble HD leader Joshua Smith. Photo by Mark Satola.
The Cleveland Orchestra's principal flutist Joshua Smith is also the leader of Ensemble HD which made its name with groundbreaking performances in the Happy Dog tavern in Cleveland's Gordon Square district. Here he talks with WCLV's Mark Satola about unusual venues, audience interaction and chamber music in the traditional setting of Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson, Ohio, where the group will perform as part of Music from the Western Reserve's current season, on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 pm.

Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola