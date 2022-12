Jonathan Biss returns to Cleveland to perform with The Cleveland Orchestra November 30 and December 2, this time presenting a new work by Salvatore Sciarrino, a piano concerto called "Il sogno di Stradella." (Stradella's Dream). The composer describes it as "not a concert of sounds, but of resonances, near and distant."

Jonathan visited WCLV to talk about the piece with Mark Satola.