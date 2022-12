Henry Peyrebrune is both a double bassist with the Cleveland Orchestra and executive director of Credo Music, which is presenting its annual Messiah sing on Sunday, December 10 at 7 pm in Oberlin College's Finney Chapel, 90 North Professor Street in Oberlin. WCLV's Mark Satola talks with Henry about Credo Music's unique mission, and what it's like when the audience joins in on the choruses from George Fridric Handel's beloved holiday oratorio.