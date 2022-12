Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer talks with WCLV's Mark Satola about her new oratorio The Voice of the Lake, which has its world premiere on Sunday, November 12, 2017, with the Blue Streak Ensemble, Oberlin Musical Union, and Cleveland Institute of Music Children's Choir, Domenico Boyagian, conductor, at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts, 2008 W 30th St., Cleveland.