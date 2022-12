Sharon Isbin has been called "the pre-eminent guitarist of our time" (Boston Magazine) and "the Monet of the classical guitar" (Atlanta Journal). Not only does she have a new album out, not only will she be performing in Cleveland, WCLV will host her and Colin Davin for the November edition of First Fridays, airing November 3 at 2:00pm.

In advance of her apperance in Cleveland, Sharon spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.