© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Musing Poetically

By Mark Satola
Published August 25, 2017 at 10:09 PM EDT

Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster Ken Johnston and Cleveland Orchestra Principal Cellist Mark Kosower play Saint-Saëns'  The Muse and the Poet on Blue Water's opening concert of the 2017-18 season. The program, on Sunday, September 17 at 3 pm at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts (West 30th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City), also features Mark Kosower as soloist in Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major. Guest conductor Octavio Más-Arocas wraps up the program with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A. Messrs. Johnston and Kosower talk about the concert and other matters musical with WCLV's Mark Satola.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola