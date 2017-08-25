Musing Poetically

Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster Ken Johnston and Cleveland Orchestra Principal Cellist Mark Kosower play Saint-Saëns' The Muse and the Poet on Blue Water's opening concert of the 2017-18 season. The program, on Sunday, September 17 at 3 pm at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts (West 30th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City), also features Mark Kosower as soloist in Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major. Guest conductor Octavio Más-Arocas wraps up the program with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A. Messrs. Johnston and Kosower talk about the concert and other matters musical with WCLV's Mark Satola.