CIM announces Minority Artist Fellowship program

The Cleveland Institute of Music, with support from the Cleveland Foundation and the George Gund Foundation, invites applications for the inaugural class of the Minority Artist Fellowship (MAF) Program. Designed for African-American and Latino music students seeking a career in music, the MAF program provides exceptional artistic training delivered by CIM faculty in the areas of one-on-one lessons, ensemble participation, music theory and eurhythmics. The program will provide ongoing, multi-year support to students, including comprehensive music instruction through high school, with a goal of preparing students to enter conservatory or another university music program upon graduation. Fellows will receive a full scholarship covering all areas of study in the MAF program. This program is currently open to musicians entering grades 7–9 in August 2017.

Joyce Griggs, VP and Director of CIM 2, and Madeline Tolliver, Interim Executive Director of Preparatory and Continuing Education, spoke with Mark Satola about the program. For application details, visit https://www.cim.edu/minority-artist-fellowship.