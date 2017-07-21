© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Broadway Comes to Berea with the LoVetri Institute for Somatic Voicework

By Mark Satola
Published July 21, 2017 at 6:24 PM EDT
Jeannette LoVetri and Benjamin Czarnota. Photo by Mark Satola.
Every year, aspiring artists in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas make the trek to New York City to study contemporary commercial music (music theater, pop, rock, jazz, gospel, and folk), but this summer, the best of Broadway and the jazz scene will be coming to them. From July 22nd through the 30th, The LoVetri Institute for Somatic Voicework™ will offer training for those who teach singing, or who would someday like to, in all aspects of vocal production and style. The institute is in its inaugural year in residence at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio. 

Institute founder Jeannette LoVetri and BW faculty member Benjamin Czarnota spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola, giving an overview of the institute. 

