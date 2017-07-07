© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: Milton String Quartet

By Mark Satola
Published July 7, 2017 at 9:53 PM EDT

ENCORE Chamber Music, founded and directed by Jinjoo Cho, runs through July 22 at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The ENCORE String Quartet Fellowship is a performance and educational program intended for one exceptional pre-formed string quartet that is committed to pursuing a professional concert/teaching career. This year's ensemble is the Montreal-based Milton String Quartet, and they visited WCLV to perform on First Fridays. 

Roman Fraser, violin
Maïthéna Girault, violin
Evan Robinson, viola
Joshua Morris, cello

Performing:
Haydn's String Quartet Op.77, No.2
Mendelssohn's String Quartet No.4 in e minor, Op.44, No.2

