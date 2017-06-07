The waters of the Mediterranean carried ancient traders from Spain and Italy to Greece, North Africa, and the Middle East. Their songs, dances, love stories and laments went with them. Guest co-directors Amanda Powell and Brian Kay lead a colorful ensemble of exotic winds and percussion, fiddle, and hammered dulcimer in this program celebrating shared multicultural traditions.

We welcomed Amanda and Brian to the WCLV studios to chat with Bill O'Connell about the program.

Apollo's Fire presents Mediterranean Roots: Dances & Romances from the Ancient World

June 8-13

Brian Kay, plucked instruments, vocals & guest co-director

Amanda Powell, soprano vocals & guest co-director

Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle | Daphna Mor, ney & recorder

Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer | Dave Morgan, double bass

Rex Benincasa, percussion

Thursday, June 8, 7:30PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Friday, June 9, 8:00PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Saturday, June 10, 8:00PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Sunday, June 11, 2:00PM at Avon Lake United Church of Christ

Sunday, June 11, 7:30PM at Geauga Lyric Theater (Chardon)

Tuesday, June 13, 7:30PM at The Bath Church (UCC)