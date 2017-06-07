© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Apollo's Fire presents Mediterranean Roots

By Bill O'Connell
Published June 7, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Brian Kay and Amanda Powell
Brian Kay and Amanda Powell

The waters of the Mediterranean carried ancient traders from Spain and Italy to Greece, North Africa, and the Middle East. Their songs, dances, love stories and laments went with them. Guest co-directors Amanda Powell and Brian Kay lead a colorful ensemble of exotic winds and percussion, fiddle, and hammered dulcimer in this program celebrating shared multicultural traditions.

We welcomed Amanda and Brian to the WCLV studios to chat with Bill O'Connell about the program. 

Apollo's Fire presents Mediterranean Roots: Dances & Romances from the Ancient World
June 8-13
Brian Kay,  plucked instruments, vocals & guest co-director
Amanda Powell,  soprano vocals & guest co-director
Susanna Perry Gilmore,  fiddle | Daphna Mor,  ney & recorder
Tina Bergmann,  hammered dulcimer | Dave Morgan,  double bass
Rex Benincasa,  percussion

Thursday, June 8, 7:30PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Friday, June 9, 8:00PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Saturday, June 10, 8:00PM at Baroque Music Barn (Hunting Valley)

Sunday, June 11, 2:00PM at Avon Lake United Church of Christ

Sunday, June 11, 7:30PM at Geauga Lyric Theater (Chardon)

Tuesday, June 13, 7:30PM at The Bath Church (UCC)

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell