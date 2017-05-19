© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A conversation with Simone Dinnerstein

By Angela Mitchell
Published May 19, 2017 at 11:33 PM EDT
Simone Dinnerstein. Photo by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco.
Simone Dinnerstein. Photo by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco.

Our Recording of the Week is "Mozart in Havana," by pianist Simone Dinnerstein and the Havana Lyceum Orchestra. With the  Cleveland Foundation’s Creative Fusion: Cuba Edition underway this Spring, we feature this as a testament to the ability of music to cross cultural and language barriers.

Simone Dinnerstein's connection with Cuba started early with Solomon Mikowsky, a Cuban émigré who became her piano teacher when she was all of nine years old.  Mikowsky would tell stories of his childhood in Cuba and the country’s many musical influences.  When he inaugurated the  Encuentro de Jóvenes Pianistas (Meeting of Young Pianists) festival in Havana in 2013, he invited Dinnerstein to play, and she accepted without hesitation. Returning to the festival in 2015, she played for the first time with the Havana Lyceum Orchestra and was deeply impressed. Within a year, she had returned to Havana to record Mozart s Piano Concerto Nos. 21 and 23, sessions that would become  Mozart in Havana. The recording was completed over three long, sleepless nights using donated strings and recording equipment brought in by Grammy® winning producer Adam Abeshouse.

Ms. Dinnerstein spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell