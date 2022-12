Internationally celebrated pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard performs the Ligeti piano concerto with The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend at Severance Hall. The program begins and ends with Haydn symphonies, and also includes the world premiere of "Topos," by Young Composer Fellow Anthony Cheung. There are three performances, May 18-20, conducted by Franz Welser-Möst.

In advance of the concerts, Mr. Aimard visited WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola.