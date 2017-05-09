© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

BW Art Song Festival presents Eric Owens in recital

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published May 9, 2017 at 7:01 PM EDT
Eric Owens. Photo by Dario Acosta.
Eric Owens. Photo by Dario Acosta.

The Baldwin Wallace Art Song Festival presents Metropolitan Opera star bass-baritone Eric Owens in recital with pianist Myra Huang on Sunday, May 14, at 4:30pm in CIM's Kulas Hall. 

Eric Owens regularly performs on the world’s leading opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera. His Cleveland program will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Ravel and a set of spirituals. Dean Southern, Executive Director of the Art Song Festival, and founder and voice teacher George Vassos recently sat down with WCLV’s Jacqueline Gerber.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber