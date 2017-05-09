BW Art Song Festival presents Eric Owens in recital

The Baldwin Wallace Art Song Festival presents Metropolitan Opera star bass-baritone Eric Owens in recital with pianist Myra Huang on Sunday, May 14, at 4:30pm in CIM's Kulas Hall.

Eric Owens regularly performs on the world’s leading opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera. His Cleveland program will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Ravel and a set of spirituals. Dean Southern, Executive Director of the Art Song Festival, and founder and voice teacher George Vassos recently sat down with WCLV’s Jacqueline Gerber.