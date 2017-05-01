French Creek Theater presents Parade

"Parade" by Jason Robert Brown is based on the book by Alfred Uhry. It tells the true story of Leo Frank, an innocent man who was unjustly accused and convicted of murder in 1913. His wife continued to stand by his side and fight for his innocence for the two years he stayed in jail.

Parade runs May 5-21 at French Creek Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Mark Satola spoke with director Joanna May Hunkins and actor Scott Esposito, who plays Leo Frank.