© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

French Creek Theater presents Parade

By Mark Satola
Published May 1, 2017 at 10:19 PM EDT

"Parade" by Jason Robert Brown is based on the book by Alfred Uhry. It tells the true story of Leo Frank, an innocent man who was unjustly accused and convicted of murder in 1913. His wife continued to stand by his side and fight for his innocence for the two years he stayed in jail.

Parade runs May 5-21 at French Creek Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. 

Mark Satola spoke with director Joanna May Hunkins and actor Scott Esposito, who plays Leo Frank. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola