In honor of the 125th anniversary of Jean Sibelius' Kullervo, WCLV presents a special program featuring the brand new recording by the Minnesota Orchestra. The 2-disc set also includes Finlandia and the world premiere performance of Migrations by Ollie Kortekangas.

Angela Mitchell spoke over the phone with music director Osmo Vänskä.

Tune to WCLV to hear Kullervo and Migrations on Friday, April 28 at 9:00pm.