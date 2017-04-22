© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater

By Angela Mitchell
Published April 22, 2017 at 12:15 PM EDT

Cleveland Opera Theater singers perform selections from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on this edition of Opera Encore. They present the entire opera in two performances, April 28 at 7:30 and April 30 at 3:00, at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium. 

Domenico Boyagian, Music Director and Conductor
Tatiana Loisha, piano
Marian Vogel, Susanna
Rachel E. Copeland, Countess
Amanda Fink, Cherubino
Christopher Holmes, Figaro

Performing: 
Voi che sapete
Non più andrai
Porgi amor
Deh vieni non tardar

 

 

 

-----

