Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater

Cleveland Opera Theater singers perform selections from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on this edition of Opera Encore. They present the entire opera in two performances, April 28 at 7:30 and April 30 at 3:00, at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium.

Domenico Boyagian, Music Director and Conductor

Tatiana Loisha, piano

Marian Vogel, Susanna

Rachel E. Copeland, Countess

Amanda Fink, Cherubino

Christopher Holmes, Figaro

Performing:

Voi che sapete

Non più andrai

Porgi amor

Deh vieni non tardar

-----