Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater
Cleveland Opera Theater singers perform selections from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on this edition of Opera Encore. They present the entire opera in two performances, April 28 at 7:30 and April 30 at 3:00, at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium.
Domenico Boyagian, Music Director and Conductor
Tatiana Loisha, piano
Marian Vogel, Susanna
Rachel E. Copeland, Countess
Amanda Fink, Cherubino
Christopher Holmes, Figaro
Performing:
Voi che sapete
Non più andrai
Porgi amor
Deh vieni non tardar
