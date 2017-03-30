The Cleveland Orchestra presents Handel's Royal Fireworks Music: Harry Bicket

Music fit for a King: Handel’s fireworks music was commissioned by George II for a grand festival celebration. The fireworks display was a complete debacle, but the Music for the Royal Fireworks quickly became one of his most popular works and has remained so ever since. The music is Handel’s grandest, filled with charming dances and brilliant character pieces as well as festive evocations of peace and rejoicing.

We welcomed conductor Harry Bicket to the studio to chat with Mark Satola about the program.

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Handel's Royal Fireworks Music

Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM

Friday, March 31 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM

Severance Hall

Program

Handel: Concerto Grosso in A major, Opus 6 No. 11

Rameau: Suite from Les Boreades

Purcell: Suite from King Arthur

Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks