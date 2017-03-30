© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Handel's Royal Fireworks Music: Harry Bicket

By Mark Satola
Published March 30, 2017 at 9:15 PM EDT
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Music fit for a King: Handel’s fireworks music was commissioned by George II for a grand festival celebration. The fireworks display was a complete debacle, but the Music for the  Royal Fireworks quickly became one of his most popular works and has remained so ever since.  The music is Handel’s grandest, filled with charming dances and brilliant character pieces as well as festive evocations of peace and rejoicing.

We welcomed conductor Harry Bicket to the studio to chat with Mark Satola about the program. 

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Handel's Royal Fireworks Music 

Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM
Friday, March 31 at 11:00 AM
Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM

Severance Hall

Program
Handel: Concerto Grosso in A major, Opus 6 No. 11
Rameau: Suite from  Les Boreades
Purcell: Suite from  King Arthur
Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola