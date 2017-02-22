The King and I at Playhouse Square: Joan Almedilla

Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I directed by Tony® Award Winner Bartlett Sher won four 2015 Tony® Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Joan Almedilla stars as Lady Thiang, and she sat down with Mark Satola to talk about the production.

The King and I runs through February 26 at Connor Palace Theatre.