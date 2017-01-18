Les Délices presents Mozart in Paris: Debra Nagy and Elinor Frey

“I intend, in God’s name, to persevere in my life here, which is totally opposed to my genius, inclinations, knowledge, and sympathies…If I were to give you all my reasons, I should write my fingers crooked, and it would do no good.”- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, in a letter to his father

With plentiful performance opportunities and a booming market for published music, Europe’s most fashionable city should have been ripe for the young Mozart’s picking! But the strong-willed, young composer lost out when he refused to network with influential people or accommodate French tastes. The six months that Mozart spent in Paris represented a critical, if difficult moment for the brilliant young composer. "Mozart in Paris" seeks to create a context for Mozart’s time in the City of Light by setting his beloved Quartet for oboe and strings (K.370) alongside composers whose music was all the rage: Quintets by Boccherini and Gluck are featured along with more unusual fare such as a string quartet by Cambini and a solo by the celebrated French cellist Jean-Pierre Duport performed by guest soloist Elinor Frey.

Les Dé lices presents "Mozart in Paris"

January 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm

2731 Prospect Gallery

2731 Prospect Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115 United States

January 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC,

2860 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44120 United States