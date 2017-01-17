NOW Festival to Create, Develop, and Perform New Opera

Cleveland Opera Theater and the Cleveland Composers' Guild have teamed up to present the NOW (New Opera Works) Festival to create, develop and perform new opera. COT Artistic Director Scott Skiba, composer Margi Griebling-Haigh, and singer/director Kathryn Frady visited WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola.

{New OperaWorks} Festival

Annual Festival to Create, Develop, and Perform New Opera

January 20 - 29, 2017

{NOW} Festival 2017 projects will include repertoire created specifically for the {NOW} Festival as well as repertoire incorporated from other opera incubators, freelance composers and institutional collaborators.

This season's launch of the annual {NOW} Festival will feature productions of new and recently composed operas at various stages of development, loosely organized this year to show five progressive stages of the developmental process of opera: