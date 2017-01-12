Sphinx Competition winner Thomas Mesa to perform at Cleveland Orchestra MLK Celebration Concert

The Sphinx Competition is held every year in Detroit, Michigan. The competition is open to all Junior High, High School, and College age Black and Latino string players residing in the U.S. The Sphinx Competition offers young Black and Latino classical string players a chance to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges and to perform with established professional musicians in a competition setting. Its primary goals are to encourage, develop and recognize classical music talent in the Black and Latino communities.

Cellist Thomas Mesa won the 2016 Sphinx Competition, Senior Division, and will perform on Sunday with The Cleveland Orchestra at their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. He spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.