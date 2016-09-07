Bascom Little Fund celebrates 50 years: Mary Kay Robinson

Bascom Little Fund 50th Anniversary Gala

Saturday September 17, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.

Drinko Hall, Cleveland State University

Reception following

2016 marks the 50th anniversary of the Bascom Little Fund! Several of last year’s grantees are helping to celebrate this milestone with special programming in their current season showcasing the support of the Bascom Little Fund and what it has done for composers, their music, performers, ensembles, audiences and the greater arts community over the past 50 years.

The Bascom Little Fund is a charitable trust created to support the work of Northeast Ohio Composers. This trust was created for the promotion through the media of concerts, publications, recordings, and otherwise, of serious and semi-popular music, newly composed and performed in or near Cleveland, Ohio.

Tune it to Innovations, a Bascom Little funded radio show featuring performances of NE Ohio composers worldwide on Cleveland’s Classical Radio station, WCLV and Radio Arts Indonesia.