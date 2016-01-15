© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Les Délices presents "The Imaginary Orchestra": Debra Nagy

Published January 15, 2016 at 10:08 PM EST

Weeks before the orchestra arrives to join in the production of an opera, a team of keyboard players create grand operatic gestures and magically gauzy textures in rehearsals with singers and dancers. With the swirling colors of an orchestra under their fingers, virtuoso harpsichordists Michael Sponseller and Jacob Street are featured in this program of orchestral arrangements for two keyboards from operas by Rameau, Marais, Lully, and more.

Imaginary Orchestra, presented by  Les Délices (Debra Nagy, director)

Saturday, January 16, 2016
Concert at 8:00pm
Reception to follow
Galleries at Cleveland State University
1307 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44114

Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pre-concert lecture at 3:00pm
Concert begins at 4:00pm
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV