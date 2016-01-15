Les Délices presents "The Imaginary Orchestra": Debra Nagy
Weeks before the orchestra arrives to join in the production of an opera, a team of keyboard players create grand operatic gestures and magically gauzy textures in rehearsals with singers and dancers. With the swirling colors of an orchestra under their fingers, virtuoso harpsichordists Michael Sponseller and Jacob Street are featured in this program of orchestral arrangements for two keyboards from operas by Rameau, Marais, Lully, and more.
Imaginary Orchestra, presented by Les Délices (Debra Nagy, director)
Saturday, January 16, 2016
Concert at 8:00pm
Reception to follow
Galleries at Cleveland State University
1307 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44114
Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pre-concert lecture at 3:00pm
Concert begins at 4:00pm
Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44120