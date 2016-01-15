Les Délices presents "The Imaginary Orchestra": Debra Nagy

Weeks before the orchestra arrives to join in the production of an opera, a team of keyboard players create grand operatic gestures and magically gauzy textures in rehearsals with singers and dancers. With the swirling colors of an orchestra under their fingers, virtuoso harpsichordists Michael Sponseller and Jacob Street are featured in this program of orchestral arrangements for two keyboards from operas by Rameau, Marais, Lully, and more.

Imaginary Orchestra, presented by Les Délices (Debra Nagy, director)

Saturday, January 16, 2016

Concert at 8:00pm

Reception to follow

Galleries at Cleveland State University

1307 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH 44114

Sunday, January 17, 2016

Pre-concert lecture at 3:00pm

Concert begins at 4:00pm

Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Rd.

Shaker Heights, OH 44120