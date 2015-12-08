The Singers' Club is looking for its next Music Director

After 14 years as music director and conductor of The Singers’ Club of Cleveland, Mel Unger recently resigned to accept the position as Director of the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia (NY). Robert Bellisario, the group's assistant conductor for the past several years, has agreed to serve as interim music director for the current concert season.

The Singers' Club is now actively seeking applicants to lead them, beginning with the 2016–2017 season. If you would like to learn more about the position, contact directorsearch@singersclub.org or The Singers’ Club, PO Box 16611, Cleveland, OH 44116-0611.

To talk about the search and the upcoming holiday concert, Dave Roberts and John Shields visited WCLV for an interview with Bill O'Connell. Dave is the chair of the search committee and John is a search committee member, chair of the scholarship competition, and a past president.

The Singers' Club is proud to present its annual holiday concert:

POP Goes Christmas

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Breen Center for the Performing Arts

St. Ignatius High School

2008 West 30th Street

Cleveland