The Cleveland Orchestra on tour: Joela Jones

The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst are on their 15th international concert tour and 7th biennial Vienna Residency together performing 12 concerts in 10 cities October 15 to 31. The tour will see Welser-Möst and the Orchestra in a number of Europe’s premier concert halls, including their debut performance at the new Philharmonie de Paris, in programs including works by Messiaen, Richard Strauss, Mahler, and Verdi that explore themes of faith, nature, and transcendence. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with Radu Lupu and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” complete the tour programs.

Joela Jones is the featured soloist, playing the piano solo on Messian's "Couleurs de la cité céleste." She spoke with Angela Mitchell from the orchestra's hotel in Luxembourg.

For full details on the orchestra's tour, click here.

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

2015 European Tour and Vienna Residency

October 15 Brussels

October 16 Luxembourg

October 18 Milan

October 19 Paris

October 20 Cologne

October 22 Dortmund

October 24 Regensburg

October 25 Munich

October 27, 28, 29, 31 Vienna