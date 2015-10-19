© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra on tour: Joela Jones

Published October 19, 2015 at 7:56 PM EDT
The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst are on their 15th international concert tour and 7th biennial Vienna Residency together performing 12 concerts in 10 cities October 15 to 31. The tour will see Welser-Möst and the Orchestra in a number of Europe’s premier concert halls, including their debut performance at the new Philharmonie de Paris, in programs including works by Messiaen, Richard Strauss, Mahler, and Verdi that explore themes of faith, nature, and transcendence. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with Radu Lupu and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” complete the tour programs.

Joela Jones is the featured soloist, playing the piano solo on Messian's "Couleurs de la cité céleste." She spoke with Angela Mitchell from the orchestra's hotel in Luxembourg. 

For full details on the orchestra's tour, click here

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
2015 European Tour and Vienna Residency

October 15                               Brussels
October 16                               Luxembourg
October 18                               Milan
October 19                               Paris
October 20                               Cologne
October 22                               Dortmund
October 24                               Regensburg
October 25                               Munich
October 27, 28, 29, 31             Vienna

