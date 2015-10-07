Trinity Cathedral's BrownBag Concerts begin October 7
Todd Wilson, director of music and worship at Trinity Cathedral, spoke with Bill O'Connell about the Fall season of BrownBag Concerts, starting October 7.
BrownBag Concerts
The fall concert series begins Oct. 7, 2015.
Wednesdays, 12:10 p.m.
Freewill offering. Bring a lunch or purchase one for $5.
Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral is offering the opportunity to sponsor a Brownbag Concert “in honor” or “in memory” of someone special. Sponsorship levels begin at $500. For information, contact Todd Wilson, 216-774-0421.
October 7
Saxophone Duo with Trinity Chamber Orchestra
Jake Swanson and Sarah Marchitelli join the Trinity Chamber Orchestra in an exciting program to open the new season.
Sponsors: Doug and Mary Ann Caston in memory of Lemuel Joseph and Elizabeth Vassey Caston
October 14
Great Lakes Light Opera
Megan Thompson and the talented singers of Great Lakes Light Opera bring a program of operatic favorites.
October 21
Dancing Wheels
Experience art in motion as this amazing integrative dance ensemble celebrates its 35thanniversary!
October 28
Baroque Festival!
Soprano Cecilia Nam and her superb colleagues from Eastern Michigan University.
Sponsors: Beth Cooper and Paul Herrgesell
November 4
Elizabeth DeMio and Todd Wilson, duo-pianists
Liz and Todd play music by Rachmaninoff, Boulanger and Lutoslawski.
Sponsors: Anne and Jack Palomaki
November 11
Jose Gotera and Stephen Toombs
Baritone Jose Gotera and lutenist Stephen Toombs offer a program entitled The Power of Music: Songs in the Service of Love presented in a more intimate salon seating arrangement.
Sponsors: Fred and Michon Koch
November 18
TOPS Big Band
Cleveland’s premier big band plays tunes from America’s Songbook.
November 25
No Concert – Thanksgiving week
December 2
A Jazzy Christmas
Begin the holiday season with a program of holiday favorites performed by Jennifer Cochran and the Gateway Band.
Sponsors: Wendy and Dave Miano
December 9
A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten
The sopranos and altos of the Cathedral Choir with harpist Jody Guinn present this holiday favorite.
Sponsors: Joel and Carol Childs in memory of Virginia Mitchell
December 16
Annual Messiah Sing
Trinity Chamber Orchestra, soloists, and YOU in the massed choir! Todd Wilson, conductor.
Sponsors: Robert and Judy Barnhart