Trinity Cathedral's BrownBag Concerts begin October 7

Todd Wilson, director of music and worship at Trinity Cathedral, spoke with Bill O'Connell about the Fall season of BrownBag Concerts, starting October 7.

BrownBag Concerts

The fall concert series begins Oct. 7, 2015.

Wednesdays, 12:10 p.m.

Freewill offering. Bring a lunch or purchase one for $5.

Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral is offering the opportunity to sponsor a Brownbag Concert “in honor” or “in memory” of someone special. Sponsorship levels begin at $500. For information, contact Todd Wilson, 216-774-0421.

October 7

Saxophone Duo with Trinity Chamber Orchestra

Jake Swanson and Sarah Marchitelli join the Trinity Chamber Orchestra in an exciting program to open the new season.

Sponsors: Doug and Mary Ann Caston in memory of Lemuel Joseph and Elizabeth Vassey Caston

October 14

Great Lakes Light Opera

Megan Thompson and the talented singers of Great Lakes Light Opera bring a program of operatic favorites.

October 21

Dancing Wheels

Experience art in motion as this amazing integrative dance ensemble celebrates its 35thanniversary!

October 28

Baroque Festival!

Soprano Cecilia Nam and her superb colleagues from Eastern Michigan University.

Sponsors: Beth Cooper and Paul Herrgesell

November 4

Elizabeth DeMio and Todd Wilson, duo-pianists

Liz and Todd play music by Rachmaninoff, Boulanger and Lutoslawski.

Sponsors: Anne and Jack Palomaki

November 11

Jose Gotera and Stephen Toombs

Baritone Jose Gotera and lutenist Stephen Toombs offer a program entitled The Power of Music: Songs in the Service of Love presented in a more intimate salon seating arrangement.

Sponsors: Fred and Michon Koch

November 18

TOPS Big Band

Cleveland’s premier big band plays tunes from America’s Songbook.

November 25

No Concert – Thanksgiving week

December 2

A Jazzy Christmas

Begin the holiday season with a program of holiday favorites performed by Jennifer Cochran and the Gateway Band.

Sponsors: Wendy and Dave Miano

December 9

A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten

The sopranos and altos of the Cathedral Choir with harpist Jody Guinn present this holiday favorite.

Sponsors: Joel and Carol Childs in memory of Virginia Mitchell

December 16

Annual Messiah Sing

Trinity Chamber Orchestra, soloists, and YOU in the massed choir! Todd Wilson, conductor.

Sponsors: Robert and Judy Barnhart